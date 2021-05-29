First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 396,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.31% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $18,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 145.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $44,911,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

FR opened at $50.64 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.11 and a 1 year high of $51.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.68 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 11.43%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.70%.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $531,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,556,078.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total transaction of $738,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 215,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,639,125.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,992 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FR. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Scotiabank raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.92.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

