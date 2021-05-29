Sigma Planning Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 59.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,584 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenhouse Funds LLLP bought a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $30,411,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 34,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 14,750 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,471,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,765,000 after acquiring an additional 11,712 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 44,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 78,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 6,106 shares during the last quarter. 47.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KL. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $95.50 to $77.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kirkland Lake Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.56.

NYSE KL opened at $43.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.72. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 1-year low of $31.72 and a 1-year high of $57.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.69 and a 200-day moving average of $38.90.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.39 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

