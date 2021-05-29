Ubex (UBEX) Hits Market Cap of $1.22 Million

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. Ubex has a market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ubex has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Ubex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00017395 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.77 or 0.00203731 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001182 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000861 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000088 BTC.

UBEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,961,564,380 coins and its circulating supply is 3,343,945,628 coins. Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex . The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

