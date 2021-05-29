Mariner LLC Has $2.13 Million Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Mariner LLC reduced its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,062 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.4% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Bell Bank raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,171,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

JKHY has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.78.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $154.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.59. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.65 and a 1-year high of $200.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $433.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.61 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 17th that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

