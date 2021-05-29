Mariner LLC Cuts Stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Mariner LLC reduced its position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 55.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 55,028 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.06% of EPR Properties worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 126,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after buying an additional 23,472 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 303.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 30,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 242,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,868,000 after purchasing an additional 108,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPR stock opened at $49.15 on Friday. EPR Properties has a one year low of $20.62 and a one year high of $51.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.83 and its 200 day moving average is $41.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 10.59 and a current ratio of 10.59.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 44.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. As a group, research analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. EPR Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

In other news, Director Robin Peppe Sterneck sold 2,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $134,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

