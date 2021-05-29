Raise Price Reaches $0.0071 on Major Exchanges (RAISE)

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded up 15.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. Raise has a total market cap of $104,775.74 and $2.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Raise has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar. One Raise coin can now be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00077553 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00005021 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002839 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00018633 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $311.41 or 0.00884005 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,259.45 or 0.09252641 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00090948 BTC.

Raise Coin Profile

Raise (CRYPTO:RAISE) is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. Raise’s official website is herotoken.io . Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO . Raise’s official message board is medium.com/@HeroToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Raise Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

