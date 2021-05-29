Mariner LLC Sells 1,315 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Mariner LLC lessened its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 673.8% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global stock opened at $45.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $18.88 and a 1 year high of $46.13. The company has a market cap of $39.91 billion and a PE ratio of 17.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.03.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

CARR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.