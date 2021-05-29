Alberta Investment Management Corp Cuts Position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 172,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,900 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 2.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,226,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,515,000 after buying an additional 106,099 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 16.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 950,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after buying an additional 134,396 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 493,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after buying an additional 15,678 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,086,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,905,000 after buying an additional 1,148,833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on AGI. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $19.25 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.98.

AGI stock opened at $9.13 on Friday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $11.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.40.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $227.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.07 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 6.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.50%.

Alamos Gold Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.