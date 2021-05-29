-$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) will announce ($0.60) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.52) and the lowest is ($0.64). Lindblad Expeditions posted earnings of ($0.80) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will report full year earnings of ($1.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.36). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lindblad Expeditions.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.11).

Several brokerages have recently commented on LIND. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

In related news, CEO Dolf A. Berle purchased 21,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.49 per share, for a total transaction of $361,988.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 21,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,988.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 16.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the period. 61.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LIND opened at $17.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $853.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58. Lindblad Expeditions has a 12-month low of $6.83 and a 12-month high of $21.91.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of nine owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand, as well as offers bike tours.

