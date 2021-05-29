Alberta Investment Management Corp Takes $1.48 Million Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 49,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $45,640,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 84,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 147,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,638,000 after buying an additional 45,530 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,744,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $315,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,302.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $32.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.48. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.14 and a 52 week high of $34.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.13.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

JEF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

