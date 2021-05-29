The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $5.55 Million Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,190 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $5,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Ventas by 474.7% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VTR shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Ventas from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp raised Ventas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $963,993.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,496,242.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,100 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $295,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,207,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,186 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,516. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventas stock opened at $55.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of -221.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.27. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $58.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.66.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). Ventas had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $910.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 54.22%.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

