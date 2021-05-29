Keybank National Association OH Acquires 103 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Keybank National Association OH increased its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,961 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter worth $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter worth $32,000. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $135.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.64 and its 200 day moving average is $126.48. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $75.70 and a 1 year high of $138.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 16.76%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $1,315.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.40.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,794,968. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $1,239,841.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,351,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

