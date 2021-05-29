TheStreet Upgrades BOX (NYSE:BOX) to C

BOX (NYSE:BOX) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of BOX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $23.31 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.11 and a 200-day moving average of $19.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. BOX has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $26.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.25 and a beta of 1.29.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. BOX had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 47.89%. The firm had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that BOX will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $634,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,090,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,068,039.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in BOX in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BOX by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of BOX by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

