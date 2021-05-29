Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Stock Position Boosted by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,025 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 63 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 66 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 458.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 67 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jason Vanwees purchased 3,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $357.48 per share, with a total value of $1,072,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,392,988.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Mehrabian acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $361.54 per share, for a total transaction of $3,615,400.00. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TDY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.00.

TDY stock opened at $419.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $289.19 and a one year high of $457.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.31 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $427.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $396.86.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $805.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.54 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

