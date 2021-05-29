TheStreet Lowers Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) to D+

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PSTG. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Northland Securities lowered Pure Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pure Storage from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pure Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.78.

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $19.05 on Thursday. Pure Storage has a one year low of $13.91 and a one year high of $29.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.06. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 23.91% and a negative net margin of 16.75%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pure Storage will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 30,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $652,562.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,284.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 181.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 2,617.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 82.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

