Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,159 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,106 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SAN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Banco Santander to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Shares of SAN opened at $4.21 on Friday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $4.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.00 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.36.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Banco Santander had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 15.49%. On average, equities analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0081 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th.

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

