Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 2,940 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,822,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,874,191,000 after purchasing an additional 125,362 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,502,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,777,361,000 after purchasing an additional 83,027 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth $466,128,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,687,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $413,152,000 after purchasing an additional 316,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,116,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,380,000 after purchasing an additional 38,870 shares in the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Biogen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.39.

Biogen stock opened at $267.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $272.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.12. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $363.92. The company has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.44.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 18.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

