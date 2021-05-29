NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Stock Holdings Boosted by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 55.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,215 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,018 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.05% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Doyle Wealth Management grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 42,876 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 457.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 212,116 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $15,458,000 after buying an additional 26,914 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,622 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 456.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,881 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NYSE NEP opened at $68.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.72. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $48.45 and a 52-week high of $88.29.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $2.27. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 47.32%. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -314.81%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NEP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.