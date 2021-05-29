Fifth Third Bancorp Has $445,000 Stock Position in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,603 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 207.6% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 32,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 25.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMC. Wedbush increased their target price on AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. MKM Partners cut AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley cut AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.30.

AMC stock opened at $26.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.24. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $36.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.31.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.18 million. The business’s revenue was down 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.22) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AMC Entertainment news, Director America Entertainment I. Wanda sold 1,582,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $22,842,632.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,103,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,277,603.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total value of $430,883.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,130.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,859,074 shares of company stock worth $25,910,149 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

