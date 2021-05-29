Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,172 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,292 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,088,000 after purchasing an additional 98,813 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth $18,767,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth $8,581,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,863 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RUN. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “positive” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.23.

In other Sunrun news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 1,589 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $99,534.96. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 120,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,559,269.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 23,415 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $1,037,284.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 252,888 shares of company stock worth $13,928,730 over the last ninety days. 8.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RUN opened at $44.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of -53.88 and a beta of 2.05. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.99 and a twelve month high of $100.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. As a group, analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

