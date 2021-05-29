Peter Buck Acquires 1,000,000 Shares of Antipa Minerals Limited (ASX:AZY) Stock

Antipa Minerals Limited (ASX:AZY) insider Peter Buck acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$45,000.00 ($32,142.86).

The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Antipa Minerals Limited engages in the mineral exploration business in Australia. The company explores for precious and base metals, including gold, copper, silver, uranium, and tungsten deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Wilki Project covering an area of approximately 2,100 square kilometers; the Paterson project covering an area of approximately 1,500 square kilometers; and the Minyari Dome Project covering an area of approximately 144 square kilometers, as well as 49% interest in the Citadel project covering an area of approximately 1,300 square kilometers located in the Paterson province.

