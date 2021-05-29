Peter Buck Acquires 1,000,000 Shares of Antipa Minerals Limited (ASX:AZY) Stock

Antipa Minerals Limited (ASX:AZY) insider Peter Buck acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$45,000.00 ($32,142.86).
The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.
About Antipa Minerals
See Also: What are gap-up stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Antipa Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antipa Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.