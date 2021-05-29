Insider Selling: Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Major Shareholder Sells 22,444 Shares of Stock

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) major shareholder Mark N. Tompkins sold 22,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total value of $50,947.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,132,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,840,691.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mark N. Tompkins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 11th, Mark N. Tompkins sold 36,622 shares of Amesite stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $91,921.22.

NASDAQ:AMST opened at $2.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.51. Amesite Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $9.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMST. SVA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amesite during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amesite during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amesite by 1,006.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 7,857 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amesite during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amesite during the first quarter worth about $56,000. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amesite

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

