Insider Selling: Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Major Shareholder Sells 22,444 Shares of Stock

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) major shareholder Mark N. Tompkins sold 22,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total value of $50,947.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,132,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,840,691.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Mark N. Tompkins also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 11th, Mark N. Tompkins sold 36,622 shares of Amesite stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $91,921.22.
NASDAQ:AMST opened at $2.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.51. Amesite Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $9.06.
About Amesite
Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.
