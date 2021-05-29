Insider Buying: Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Director Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Director Andrew J. Gessow bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.06 per share, for a total transaction of $55,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of QUOT opened at $11.76 on Friday. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $17.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 0.91.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 13.42%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

QUOT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quotient Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised Quotient Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.60.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Quotient Technology in the 4th quarter worth $176,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 8,755,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,477,000 after buying an additional 236,395 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after buying an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company offers Quotient Promotions Platform offers digital paperless and print promotions, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

