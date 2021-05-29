Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Sells $109,379.01 in Stock

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 29,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total transaction of $109,379.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,910.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of Elevate Credit stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.64. The company has a market cap of $130.50 million, a P/E ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 2.73. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90.
Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 34.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELVT. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Elevate Credit in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Elevate Credit in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elevate Credit in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 46.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.00% of the company’s stock.
About Elevate Credit
Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.
