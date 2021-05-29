Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Sells $109,379.01 in Stock

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 29,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total transaction of $109,379.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,910.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Elevate Credit stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.64. The company has a market cap of $130.50 million, a P/E ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 2.73. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 34.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ELVT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELVT. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Elevate Credit in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Elevate Credit in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elevate Credit in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 46.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

