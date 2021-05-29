Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Takes $36,000 Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in C. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its position in Citigroup by 279.1% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of C stock opened at $78.71 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.49 and a 52-week high of $79.28. The stock has a market cap of $162.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.98.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.11.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

