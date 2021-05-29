Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 12,783 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 122,620 shares.The stock last traded at $9.82 and had previously closed at $9.81.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile (NASDAQ:LGAC)

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

