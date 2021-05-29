Boston Partners Lowers Position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Boston Partners cut its holdings in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,310,857 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 24,623 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in CommScope were worth $20,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in CommScope by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 121,529 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CommScope by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,238,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,602,000 after buying an additional 121,217 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,152,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CommScope during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,323,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CommScope during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,365,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CommScope alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:COMM opened at $20.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.84. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $20.37.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 132.51% and a negative net margin of 6.03%. CommScope’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of CommScope from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of CommScope from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet raised shares of CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CommScope from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM).

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.