Wilmington (LON:WIL) Hits New 1-Year High After Insider Buying Activity

Wilmington plc (LON:WIL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 202 ($2.64) and last traded at GBX 195.50 ($2.55), with a volume of 75097 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 198 ($2.59).

Specifically, insider Helen Sachdev bought 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 197 ($2.57) per share, for a total transaction of £4,227.62 ($5,523.41).

The firm has a market capitalization of £169.87 million and a PE ratio of 28.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 194.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 176.56.

Wilmington plc provides data information, education, and networking services to professional markets worldwide. Its Risk & Compliance segment provides regulatory and compliance training, qualifications, and complementary data and information services to individuals and firms that are operating in regulated markets and jurisdictions, as well as to risk and compliance officers.

