Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 162 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 40.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $443,766,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 30.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 132,857 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,931,000 after buying an additional 31,161 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,403 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 119,110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,628,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 148,543 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,243,000 after buying an additional 15,968 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ROST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.43.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $126.39 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.65 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.69. The company has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 97.44%.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Ross Stores news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 19,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $2,476,727.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 106,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,199,252.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total transaction of $7,752,761.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,322 shares of company stock valued at $26,703,008 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

