CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Position Lowered by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,023,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,185,000 after purchasing an additional 121,117 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,934,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,690,000 after purchasing an additional 322,692 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth about $145,181,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,528,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,366,000 after purchasing an additional 15,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,426,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,773,000 after purchasing an additional 27,980 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CarMax alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $24,337,726.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 392,076 shares in the company, valued at $51,546,231.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KMX opened at $115.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.15 and its 200-day moving average is $115.70. The stock has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.70 and a twelve month high of $138.77.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. CarMax had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KMX. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (down previously from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.