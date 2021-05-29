Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Holdings Lifted by Boston Partners

Boston Partners grew its position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,689,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 508,239 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.06% of Ambev worth $23,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ambev by 331.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,298 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 71.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 10,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,507 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambev in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ambev in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ABEV shares. Citigroup cut shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Itau BBA Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $3.60 target price on shares of Ambev in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Ambev in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.60.

Shares of NYSE:ABEV opened at $3.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $54.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. Ambev S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $3.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.90.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Ambev had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 17.03%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ambev S.A. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

