Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Trading 6.9% Higher

Shares of Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO) traded up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.18 and last traded at $6.18. 2,392 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 312,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.78.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.04 and its 200-day moving average is $4.39. The firm has a market cap of $741.46 million, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.42.

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a net margin of 41.29% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $44.57 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CO. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Global Cord Blood during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Global Cord Blood by 1.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Global Cord Blood during the first quarter worth $176,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Global Cord Blood by 515.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 16,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in Global Cord Blood by 122.2% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,379,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,248,000 after buying an additional 758,693 shares in the last quarter. 7.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO)

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

