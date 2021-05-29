TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Shares Gap Down to $9.64

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.64, but opened at $9.43. TORM shares last traded at $9.43, with a volume of 100 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded TORM from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.21. The firm has a market cap of $696.65 million, a PE ratio of 58.63 and a beta of -363.56.

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. TORM had a return on equity of 0.99% and a net margin of 1.66%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in TORM in the first quarter worth $314,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its position in TORM by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 53,812,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,058,000 after acquiring an additional 466,552 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in TORM in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in TORM by 54.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in TORM by 79.7% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 23,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

TORM Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRMD)

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and diesel. As of March 1, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 80 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

