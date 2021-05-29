Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF) Short Interest Up 250.5% in May

Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 221,500 shares, a growth of 250.5% from the April 29th total of 63,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 29.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NESRF opened at $8.85 on Friday. Northern Star Resources has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $13.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.98.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northern Star Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Northern Star Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Northern Star Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, and sale of gold deposits in Australia. The company holds interests in the Pogo, Jundee, and Kalgoorlie operations, as well as Paulsens and Tanami projects. It operates in Western Australia, the Northern Territory, and Alaska.

