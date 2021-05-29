Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a growth of 257.4% from the April 29th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARZGY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Assicurazioni Generali to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Assicurazioni Generali alerts:

OTCMKTS:ARZGY opened at $10.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.44. Assicurazioni Generali has a twelve month low of $6.55 and a twelve month high of $11.25.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.