Alberta Investment Management Corp Invests $1.95 Million in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FRWAU)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FRWAU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 197,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,000.

Separately, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,480,000.

FRWAU opened at $9.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.00. PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.10.

PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

