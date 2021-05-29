Alberta Investment Management Corp Invests $1.74 Million in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 63,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Dada Nexus during the first quarter valued at $181,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. AlpInvest Partners B.V. purchased a new position in Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. 19.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DADA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

Shares of Dada Nexus stock opened at $25.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.13. Dada Nexus Limited has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $61.27. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.88.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($1.49). Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 31.70% and a negative net margin of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $304.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

