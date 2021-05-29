Alps Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 931 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STAA. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical in the first quarter worth $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 218.6% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical in the first quarter worth $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical in the first quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STAA opened at $146.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 663.80 and a beta of 0.98. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $37.66 and a 1 year high of $150.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.82 and its 200 day moving average is $100.55.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $50.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.50 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 6.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

In other STAAR Surgical news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 20,669 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total transaction of $2,693,997.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 107,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.29, for a total value of $12,336,030.00. Insiders sold 336,376 shares of company stock worth $38,207,292 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

