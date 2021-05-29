Alberta Investment Management Corp Raises Stake in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) by 84.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,900 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.21% of Trillium Therapeutics worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 1.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 91,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 196,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares during the period. 73.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRIL opened at $7.97 on Friday. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $20.96. The company has a market cap of $821.17 million, a P/E ratio of 46.88 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.30.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. On average, research analysts expect that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $36,861.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,861.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Penka Petrova sold 5,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $58,856.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,004.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,250 shares of company stock worth $169,076.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TRIL shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its include TTI-622, a SIRPa-IgG4 Fc fusion protein that is designed to enhance macrophage-mediated phagocytosis and anti-tumor activity by blocking the CD47, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and TTI-621, a SIRPa-IgG1 Fc fusion protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials and generates a signal blocking the CD47 for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

