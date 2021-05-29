Cibc World Markets Corp Reduces Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 48.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,942 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,533 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 5,011.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $363.65 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $188.24 and a one year high of $383.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $360.54 and its 200 day moving average is $317.66. The company has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $982.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.76%.

Several research analysts have commented on MLM shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.63.

In other news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total transaction of $1,022,603.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,916,783.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

