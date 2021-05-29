Analyzing AlloVir (ALVR) & Its Peers

AlloVir (NASDAQ: ALVR) is one of 196 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare AlloVir to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get AlloVir alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for AlloVir and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AlloVir 0 0 4 0 3.00 AlloVir Competitors 1112 4410 9729 185 2.58

AlloVir presently has a consensus target price of $49.25, suggesting a potential upside of 110.11%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 39.63%. Given AlloVir’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe AlloVir is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AlloVir and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AlloVir $170,000.00 -$69.78 million -9.05 AlloVir Competitors $606.09 million $28.84 million 21.16

AlloVir’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than AlloVir. AlloVir is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.9% of AlloVir shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.6% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 55.1% of AlloVir shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AlloVir and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AlloVir N/A N/A N/A AlloVir Competitors -22,823.24% -121.69% -32.45%

Summary

AlloVir beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About AlloVir

Allovir, Inc., a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6. Its preclinical and clinical development product candidates include ALVR106 for respiratory syncytial virus, influenza, parainfluenza virus, and human metapneumovirus; ALVR109 to treat SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19; ALVR107 for treating hepatitis B; and ALVR108 to treat human herpesvirus-8, including Kaposi's sarcoma, primary effusion lymphoma, and multicentric Castleman's diseases. The company was formerly known as ViraCyte, Inc. and changed its name to Allovir, Inc. in May 2019. Allovir, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.