Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.24 Million Stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BILL. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Bill.com during the first quarter worth $109,000. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BILL opened at $148.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.23 and its 200-day moving average is $144.01. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.61 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.07 and a 52-week high of $195.95.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $59.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.51 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BILL. BTIG Research upped their price target on Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.71.

In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 16,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.23, for a total value of $2,647,753.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,081,553.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total transaction of $299,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,326 shares of company stock worth $18,478,533. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

