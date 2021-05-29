Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 269 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 52.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 39.5% during the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 161,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,917,000 after acquiring an additional 45,683 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 495,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,242,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 272,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,022,000 after purchasing an additional 151,517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total transaction of $257,031.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 74,593 shares in the company, valued at $22,556,177.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.72, for a total value of $1,249,629.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,321.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,375 shares of company stock worth $12,115,736. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.14.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $308.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $315.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.00. The company has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $170.30 and a twelve month high of $324.68.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 38.18%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

