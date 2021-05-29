Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 19.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,283 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,726 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 274.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 240.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMCSA stock opened at $57.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.77 and a fifty-two week high of $59.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.93. The stock has a market cap of $262.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

