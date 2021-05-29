Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Stock Holdings Reduced by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Saul Centers were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Saul Centers during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 15,309 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Saul Centers alerts:

Saul Centers stock opened at $44.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 1.16. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.49 and a 12 month high of $44.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.61%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised Saul Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Saul Centers in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company.

Saul Centers Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.