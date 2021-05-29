$1.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) will announce earnings of $1.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Post’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.63. Post reported earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 48%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Post will report full year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $4.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Post.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). Post had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

POST has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Post from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Post from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Post from $116.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.55.

In other news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $140,440.30. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in Post by 19,919.3% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 940,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,900,000 after acquiring an additional 936,208 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Post by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,931,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,101,000 after acquiring an additional 772,169 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Post in the fourth quarter valued at $57,717,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Post by 11.4% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,859,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,540,000 after acquiring an additional 190,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Post by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,505,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,046,000 after acquiring an additional 176,359 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Post stock opened at $115.53 on Wednesday. Post has a fifty-two week low of $81.38 and a fifty-two week high of $117.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 0.81.

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

