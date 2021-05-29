Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.97 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report earnings of $3.97 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Cummins’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.37 to $4.35. Cummins reported earnings per share of $1.95 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 103.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cummins will report full year earnings of $15.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.80 to $16.84. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $18.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.68 to $20.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cummins.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on CMI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.70.

Shares of CMI opened at $257.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $260.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.25. The stock has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.08. Cummins has a 12 month low of $160.61 and a 12 month high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 44.33%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

