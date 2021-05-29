MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at William Blair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for MiX Telematics’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MIXT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MiX Telematics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on MiX Telematics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

NYSE MIXT opened at $14.53 on Friday. MiX Telematics has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The company has a market capitalization of $351.96 million, a P/E ratio of 38.24 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 8,269 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in MiX Telematics by 277.5% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 63,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 46,806 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in MiX Telematics in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in MiX Telematics by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 91,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in MiX Telematics by 3,529.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 14,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager used to track hardware products and other assets.

