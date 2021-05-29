JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) Receives $17.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.71.

Several research analysts recently commented on JOAN shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on JOANN in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on JOANN from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on JOANN in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on JOANN in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on JOANN in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO Wade D. Miquelon acquired 47,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.36 per share, for a total transaction of $540,168.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,164,968. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wade D. Miquelon acquired 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $660,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 124,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,464,168.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JOAN. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in JOANN during the 1st quarter worth $10,016,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JOANN during the 1st quarter worth $186,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in JOANN during the 1st quarter worth $1,726,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of JOANN in the 1st quarter valued at $635,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of JOANN in the 1st quarter valued at $2,479,000.

Shares of NASDAQ JOAN opened at $14.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.91. JOANN has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $14.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.53 million and a PE ratio of 2.38.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 1st. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $840.80 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JOANN will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

