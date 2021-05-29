Carpentaria Resources Limited (ASX:CAP) Insider Purchases A$63,000.00 in Stock

Carpentaria Resources Limited (ASX:CAP) insider Paul Cholakos purchased 600,000 shares of Carpentaria Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.11 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of A$63,000.00 ($45,000.00).

About Carpentaria Resources

Carpentaria Resources Limited engages in the mineral exploration activities in Australia. The company explores for magnetite iron, tin, antinomy, copper, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Hawsons iron project located near Broken Hill, New South Wales. The company was formerly known as Carpentaria Exploration Limited and changed its name to Carpentaria Resources Limited in October 2017.

